Ohio's House Minority Leader Says Cordray, Springer Are Good Fits for Governor

The Democratic Party is playing the waiting game to see if two high-profile contenders jump into the governor’s race. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, one party leader says as far as a decision goes, the sooner the better.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says the handful of Democrats already in the running for governor are really good candidates.

He adds that former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray, who is thought to be considering a run, is also a credible choice. But what about tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer?

“He’s a very smart, articulate person, very charming, knows how to tell a good story and I think he’ll fight hard for the citizens of Ohio," says Strahorn. "But again -- no rubber stamps; everybody’s got to make their case.”

Strahorn hopes that Cordray and Springer decidesoon. The first Democratic gubernatorial primary debate happens next week, and Strahorn wants voters to have as much time as possible to consider their options.