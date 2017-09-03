© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich's Bipartisan Health Care Reform Gathers More Support

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 3, 2017 at 7:52 AM EDT
kasich_and_hickenlooper_-_credit_state_websites.jpg
Statehouse News Bureau

A new bipartisan health-care reform proposal meant to stabilize the Affordable Care Act urges President Trump and Congressional leaders to take immediate action. The plan put forth by Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Colorado’s Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, is drawing praise from some other governors, too. 

The plan calls for continued federal cost-sharing subsidies to insurance companies so they can continue to reduce deductibles and co-pays for low-income people.

It also exempts insurers who offer coverage in under-served counties from paying a federal tax. And it allows residents in those counties to buy into a program giving them the same health care as federal workers.

The proposal also calls for keeping the mandate that people buy insurance - something some conservatives want to eliminate. But it allows states more flexibility in covering essential benefits under federal law. Kasich says the plan is the result of real compromise. 

