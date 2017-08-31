© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Opposition to Ohio's "Marriage Tax" Unites Political Opposites

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 31, 2017 at 9:10 PM EDT
leland_and_becker_-_credit_ohio_house.jpg
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Ohio tax law still has a “marriage penalty," when married couples file jointly and pay more in state income taxes than they would pay separately if they were single. The issue has resulted in a union of an unlikely pair of sponsors.

“Our tax code encourages people to shack up rather than be married, and that’s just plain wrong," says conservative Republican John Becker of Cincinnati. He's vowing to giving married couples the option of filing state income taxes separately. He and Democratic Rep. David Leland of Columbus are sponsoring the bill.

Leland acknowledges they don’t agree on much, but on this issue they do.

“This is a tax cut that working families, 2.5 million working families in the state of Ohio would benefit from.”

If it passes, the state could lose $500 million a year. But the lawmakers say they hope to find a loophole, credit or exemption that could be eliminated to pay for this proposal.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
