Jerry Springer May Be Running for Governor

Tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer, whose roots are in Ohio, could be entering the race for governor next year. He’s considered running statewide before, but there are signs he might be seriously considering it this time.

Springer has been doing focus groups and appearing at Democratic fundraisers, including one for state Rep. Janine Boyd.

“All I know for certain is he’s really strongly considering it.”

Republican strategist Mark Weaver is quick to bring up Springer’s tabloid-type show.

“It’s interesting that Jerry Springer is taking a break from filming episodes about jello wrestling dwarves and the women who love them.”

University of Akron political scientist John Green says don’t count Springer out.

“His name recognition and his finances would put him in a good spot.”

Those are things the four Democrats -- former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state Rep. Connie Pillich, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni -- running for governor currently lack. Springer is expected to make his decision soon.