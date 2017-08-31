© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Jerry Springer May Be Running for Governor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 31, 2017 at 8:59 PM EDT
photo of Jerry Springer
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer, whose roots are in Ohio, could be entering the race for governor next year. He’s considered running statewide before, but there are signs he might be seriously considering it this time.

Springer has been doing focus groups and appearing at Democratic fundraisers, including one for state Rep. Janine Boyd.

“All I know for certain is he’s really strongly considering it.”

Republican strategist Mark Weaver is quick to bring up Springer’s tabloid-type show.

“It’s interesting that Jerry Springer is taking a break from filming episodes about jello wrestling dwarves and the women who love them.”

University of Akron political scientist John Green says don’t count Springer out.

“His name recognition and his finances would put him in a good spot.”

Those are things the four Democrats -- former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state Rep. Connie Pillich, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni -- running for governor currently lack. Springer is expected to make his decision soon.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJerry SpringerJohn GreenMark WeaverElection 2018Democratic governor's raceOhio governor
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content