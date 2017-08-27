U.S. Sen. Brown Gathers with Groups to Talk About Hate in Ohio

There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, including in Ohio. A variety of community groups gathered in Columbus to talk athe issues and how to respond in its wake.

The groups included representatives from civil rights, religious and public safety agencies.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted to see ways they're seeing hate and racism manifest in Ohio, adding that every elected official should be speaking out "against hate and racism and anti-Semitism and at the same time hold people in office accountable. And that means speaking out about being critical of the president if/when in fact he does things like say, ‘Well there’s good people on all sides.’”

Brown hoped the event would help facilitate better communication so the groups could get a better sense of the challenges in their communities.