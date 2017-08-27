© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

U.S. Sen. Brown Gathers with Groups to Talk About Hate in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 27, 2017 at 11:07 AM EDT
photo of Sen. Brown civil right community group meeting
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, including in Ohio. A variety of community groups gathered in Columbus to talk athe issues and how to respond in its wake.

The groups included representatives from  civil rights, religious and public safety agencies.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted to see ways they're seeing hate and racism manifest in Ohio, adding that every elected official should be speaking out "against hate and racism and anti-Semitism and at the same time hold people in office accountable. And that means speaking out about being critical of the president if/when in fact he does things like say, ‘Well there’s good people on all sides.’”

Brown hoped the event would help facilitate better communication so the groups could get a better sense of the challenges in their communities.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
