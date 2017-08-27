© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Akron's Police Chief Resigns Under Pressure

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 27, 2017 at 10:10 PM EDT
Mayor (left), PD Chief (center), FD Chief (right)
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU

Akron’s  Police Chief James Nice resigned unexpectedly this afternoon at the request of Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The Horrigan administration is offering no comment about the resignation of Nice until a press conference tomorrow afternoon.  Nice, who is an Akron native and former FBI agent,  had been chief since 2011.

His resignation comes two days after a 17-year-old boy, who was handcuffed, reportedly shot himself in the head and died in the back of the police cruiser. It’s unclear how Xavier McMullen, got the gun in the cruiser and whether the shooting was suicide or accidental.

Maj. Kenneth Ball is now provisional chief.  The Beacon Journal is reporting that the department captains met this afternoon.

Just two weeks ago, Nice and the department were gathering positive national headlines after giving a new bicycle to an 89-year-old veteran whose old bike was stolen. He said then he was proud of the relationship between the department and the Akron community.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJames NiceDan Horriganpolice shootingXavier McMullen
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze