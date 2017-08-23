© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Health Insurance Reform Plans from Kasich and Colorado Governor May Come Soon

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 23, 2017 at 8:44 PM EDT
photo of Govs. Kasich and Hickenlooper
OHIO.GOV and COLORADO.GOV

For months, Republican Gov. John Kasich has been talking about his work with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on health insurance reform. A proposal from the governors may be close, but it won’t touch one of the most expensive and controversial points of the federal health care law.

The governors say their focus is just on stabilizing the insurance markets, which they think is the first step toward a bigger fix of the Affordable Care Act. And Kasich told Colorado Public Radio they’re not dealing with one huge cost issue that he and Hickenlooper agree needs to stay.

“We’re not even talking about Medicaid at this point because that’s part of Medicaid expansion. But we’re not going to go there now. That should come later as part of an overall entitlement reform package,” he said.

The governors say they’re working on how to manage high-cost pools and what to do with the employer mandate to offer insurance. A spokesman for Kasich’s office says an agreement with specifics that could be shared with the US Senate next month is coming, but maybe not in the next few days.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
