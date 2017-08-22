© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Senate Decides Which Kasich Vetoes to Override

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 22, 2017 at 12:28 PM EDT
State legislative eaders are ready to deliver another blow to fellow Republican, Gov. John Kasich. The Senate is likely to give final approval to at least some veto overrides that started in the House. The vote would be more than just a symbolic loss of power for the Kasich Administration.

The Republican-controlled Senate has the option to confirm 11 veto overrides, which were approved by the House. Most would reinstate provisions on Medicaid that take decision-making power away from the Kasich Administration and put it in the hands of the Legislature.

Senate President Larry Obhof said one item he especially wants to bring back is the requirement for a panel of lawmakers, known at the controlling board, to approve Medicaid expansion money twice a year.

Another provision that was vetoed and overridden was a plan to increase a tax on Medicaid managed care providers. Local transit authorities use piggyback taxes on that revenue to raise millions of dollars.

Something the Senate cannot address is the veto of a line item to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment. The House has declined to address that issue so far.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
