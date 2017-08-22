© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

For the First Time in 40 Years, Ohio Lawmakers Override Budget Vetoes

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 22, 2017 at 7:40 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Senate override votes
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the first time in four decades, the Ohio Legislature has gone over the governor’s head to implement policy without his approval.

The votes in the Republican-controlled Senate mostly dealt with Medicaid spending and control of those dollars. Two veto overrides ultimately restrict the power of the Controlling Board, a small legislative panel led by a member of the governor’s administration that Kasich used to expand Medicaid in Ohio. The override means spending approval must now go through the full Legislature.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof said overriding these vetoes helps restore legislative oversight.

"The administrative state has taken on what were traditionally, or what should be, responsibilities of the Legislature and we are starting to take some of those back," he said.

Larry ObhofOhio Controlling BoardJohn KasichVeto overridemedicaid expansion
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
