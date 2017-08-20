© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Proponents and Oppponents Argue Over Drug Price Relief Act Language

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 20, 2017 at 4:56 PM EDT
photo of Yes on 2, No on 2 ads

The ballot language for issues voters will see during this November’s election has been finalized. One side is making sure to highlight a certain section of the language.

Opponents of the so-called Drug Price Relief Act, which forces the state to pay for drugs at a discount, argue that taxpayers would be on the hook for large legal bills. That includes paying the court fees for the California-based sponsors of the initiative.

But Dennis Willard, a spokesman for advocates of the issue, says that scenario is bogus.

“Let me say this clearly, that is a lie. An L-I-E, lie. Remember it’s the drug companies that will be suing and they’re the ones who will be bringing the Ohio attorney general and our side into court,” he said.

Opponents, who’re funded by big drug companies, say the proposal won’t work and would artificially raises drug prices for Ohioans not on public assistance.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDrug Price Relief ActDennis WillardOhioans Against The Deceptive Prescription Ballot Issue
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content