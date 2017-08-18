© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrats Running for Governor Are Counting Up Endorsements

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 18, 2017 at 5:52 PM EDT
Pillich, Schiavoni, Whaley, Sutton
Statehouse News Bureau

The Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination are starting to announce more endorsements before next month’s first primary debate. 

With four contenders in the race, the Democratic candidates for governor are laying out who’s supporting their campaigns.

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich and current state Sen. Joe Schiavoni both have a handful of labor groups and plan to unveil more endorsements soon.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is rolling out a list of local government officials who are backing her. That includes fellow mayors Luke Feeney of Chillicothe and John Cranley of Cincinnati.

“The stuff that’s effecting your life every day you call a local leader on and also they really do the work of setting a vision for their communities and partnership with them," Whaley says. 

Former Congresswoman Betty Sutton is touting the endorsement of 20 unions, the most of any Democratic candidate so far. Her campaign also plans to roll out what it calls a growing list of endorsements from elected officials.

