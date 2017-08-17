OxiClean Is One Newly Approved Tool in the Fight Against Fentanyl

© 2020 WKSU
WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 17, 2017 at 9:31 PM EDT
The newest tool in the fight against fentanyl is a household cleaner. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says researchers have found the household cleaner OxiClean is effective in cleaning up spills of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The state’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science and Bowling Green State University have certified that OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover is effective. The key ingredient in it is sodium percarbonate, which oxidizes and breaks down the powder. The recommended procedure calls for mixing the OxiClean with water, spraying down the power, waiting 15 minutes to dry and scrubbing with a paper towel.

There’s been increasing concern among police, paramedics and other first responders about exposure to fentanyl, which has been mixed with -- and is much more potent than --  heroin.

The Attorney General still recommends clean-up crews wear disposable gloves and lab coats, as well as particulate masks and goggles. 

