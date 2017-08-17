© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Completely Outmatched, Ohio Senate Democrats Considers Options for Veto Override Sessions

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 17, 2017 at 10:12 PM EDT
photo of Kenny Yuko
STATE OF OHIO
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Senators are expected to come back to the Statehouse on Tuesday to vote on at least one of the overrides that the House approved last month on 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. And as Republicans consider how and what they'll vote on, Senate Democrats are trying to figure out their strategy.

It’s unclear exactly which of the 11 overrides will be taken up, and it’s likely only the ones that are certain to pass will come to the floor.

With only nine Democrats in the Senate, Minority Leader Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights knows his caucus doesn’t have enough votes to stop anything, so he says he’s just waiting to see what comes up on the agenda.

“This is anybody’s guess. As we know, this isn’t just a one-shot deal. The House gave us 11 overrides. That doesn’t mean it stops there.”

But Democrats don’t disagree with all the overrides. Several have supported overriding Kasich’s rejection of a plan to raise taxes on Medicaid managed care organizations. Transit authorities have said they raise $200 million a year through piggyback taxes on that MCO tax.

Tags

Government & PoliticsKenny YukoVeto overrideJohn Kasich
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content