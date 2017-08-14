© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

State Senators Debate Which Kasich Vetoes to Override

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 14, 2017 at 10:05 PM EDT
photo of Kasich, Rosenberger and Obhof
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Last month, state representatives voted to override a budget veto for the first time in 40 years. They actually overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 vetoes. Senators are now deciding which of those overrides to vote on. And they may ask the House to consider overriding more vetoes as well.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina says not all of the 11 House overrides so far may be voted on at the session on Aug. 23. But he says some will be. And he’s also hoping the House will eventually override Kasich’s veto of the freeze on enrollment in Medicaid expansion.

“I’m in favor of the freeze – it was actually my amendment. But there are a number of things that the House has done already that they’ve sent to us that we’ll be taking up.”

Obhof says one of those overrides the Senate will consider is Kasich’s veto of the plan to require his administration ask for permission twice a year from a small panel of lawmakers to spend some Medicaid expansion money.

Karen Kasler
