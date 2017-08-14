© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Anti-White-Supremacist Rallies Are Being Organized Around Northeast Ohio

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 14, 2017 at 4:08 PM EDT

Northeast Ohio communities are among those holding rallies this week to protest white supremacy and other racism.

Community Faith Assembly in Cleveland is organizing an interfaith prayer rally at 5:30 tonight outside City Hall in downtown Cleveland. And local clergy in Stark County have organized a rally in the downtown Bitzer Park in North Canton from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday night, from 8-10, Medina County Together is holding a candlelight vigil on Medina’s downtown square. The group says the gathering is to be “a peaceful response to the hatred and racism that are rampant in our country.”

A similar rally is being organized for Wednesday night in Akron.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze