Anti-White-Supremacist Rallies Are Being Organized Around Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio communities are among those holding rallies this week to protest white supremacy and other racism.
Community Faith Assembly in Cleveland is organizing an interfaith prayer rally at 5:30 tonight outside City Hall in downtown Cleveland. And local clergy in Stark County have organized a rally in the downtown Bitzer Park in North Canton from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Wednesday night, from 8-10, Medina County Together is holding a candlelight vigil on Medina’s downtown square. The group says the gathering is to be “a peaceful response to the hatred and racism that are rampant in our country.”
A similar rally is being organized for Wednesday night in Akron.