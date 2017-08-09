© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Prescription Drug Price Ballot Issue Campaign Heats Up

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 9, 2017 at 5:42 PM EDT
Yes on Issue 2 and No on Issue 2 logos

The November election is more than three months away. But there’s a lot going with the issue that’s likely to be the most expensive ballot question in state history – a proposed law that would force the state to only buy drugs at a discounted price.

The group backing Issue 2 has filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission, demanding that the opposition reveal its donors. But Dale Butland with the “no” side says it’s no secret pharmaceutical companies such as those listed on its website are funding the charge against the “yes on 2” campaign.

“They want to distract attention from their own failing campaign so they filed this baseless complaint.”

Dennis Willard speaks for the “yes on 2” group, which filed the complaint.

“I don’t think it’s a distraction that drug companies are hiding how much money they’re giving to the ‘no to lower drug prices’ campaign.”

The “no” side does not have to disclose individual contributors, but drug makers Amgen and Biogen have admitted donating more than $7.7 million.

