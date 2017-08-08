© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Senate Contender Mike Gibbons Makes Big Hires for Campaign

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 8, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT
photo of Mike Gibbons
YOUTUBE

A contender for U.S. Senate is raising the stakes by hiring some big players in statewide and national politics.

Republican investment banker Mike Gibbons hired the digital team that helped Donald Trump’s presidential run. And he hired Chris Schrimpf, a former spokesperson for the White House campaign of John Kasich, a Trump critic. Schrimpf says this shows Gibbons is serious.

“He’s focused on the people not what his next political career is. This is his first run for office, and he’s doing it because he has a desire to serve, and he's the most qualified person to do it,” according to Schrimpf.

He says Gibbons can stack up against Josh Mandel in the Republican primary and Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in the general election because of his status as an outsider and his business experience.

Gibbons collected $700,000 in a few weeks of fundraising. Mandel has about $3.3 million in his war chest.

Government & PoliticsMike GibbonsU.S. Senate raceJosh MandelChris SchrimpfElection 2018
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
