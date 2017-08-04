Ohio Democratic Senator Backs Trump China Technology Transfer Probe

Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is putting his support behind the Trump administration’s proposal to investigate China’s unfair trade practices.

Speaking on NPR’s Morning Edition Friday, the Democratic senator denounced the country’s technology transfer requirements.

“Or in other words, U.S. companies that want to sell in China, hey, come on in, but you’ve got to give us your technology to sell in China. And that’s clearly a violation of international trade law.”

Brown says the probe was scheduled to start Friday, but has now been delayed.