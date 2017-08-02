Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Expects President Trump to Sign GI Benefit Expansion

Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he expects the Senate to pass, and President Trump to sign, a bill that lifts a deadline for vets to use GI education benefits.

He says the bill expands education benefits for post-9/11 veterans and has passed out of the Veteran Affairs Committee with bipartisan support.

"I helped secure a provision to restore GI Benefits for veterans who attended the failed for-profits, ITT Tech and Corinthian College. Both of which closed suddenly and left many veterans with meaningless credits and no degree, and often with little GI Benefit eligibility left."

The bill also changes what the senator calls an arbitrary 15-year time limit for using education benefits.

"A veteran returning home may need to go to work immediately to support a growing family, or a baby daughter may not be old enough to go to college by the time the 15 years expires."

The House has passed its version of the bill.