Government & Politics

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Expects President Trump to Sign GI Benefit Expansion

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 2, 2017 at 7:23 PM EDT
photo of Sherrod Brown
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he expects the Senate to pass, and President Trump to sign, a bill that lifts a deadline for vets to use GI education benefits.

He says the bill expands education benefits for post-9/11 veterans and has passed out of the Veteran Affairs Committee with bipartisan support.

"I helped secure a provision to restore GI Benefits for veterans who attended the failed for-profits, ITT Tech and Corinthian College. Both of which closed suddenly and left many veterans with meaningless credits and no degree, and often with little GI Benefit eligibility left."

The bill also changes what the senator calls an arbitrary 15-year time limit for using education benefits.

"A veteran returning home may need to go to work immediately to support a growing family, or a baby daughter may not be old enough to go to college by the time the 15 years expires."

The House has passed its version of the bill.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSherrod BrownveteransGI Bill
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
