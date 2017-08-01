© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Questions are Raised About Renacci's Contribution from his Federal Campaign to its State Counterpart

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 1, 2017 at 7:43 PM EDT
photo of Jim Renacci
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Republicans running for Governor in 2018 may have made an illegal contribution to his own campaign.

Campaign filings show Congressman Jim Renacci recently contributed nearly $13,000 to his 2018 gubernatorial campaign from his congressional campaign. 

Under Ohio law, the Secretary of State’s office notes federal officeholders or candidates cannot transfer funds from those campaign committees into statewide campaigns. But in a written statement, Renacci’s campaign says the federal campaign could transfer money under the specific guidelines it followed.  

Renacci has also loaned his gubernatorial campaign $4 million.

Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted each have more than $4 million cash on hand. The fourth GOP candidate, Mary Taylor, lags with only about half a million.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJim RenacciElection 2018Campaign finance
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content