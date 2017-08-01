Questions are Raised About Renacci's Contribution from his Federal Campaign to its State Counterpart

One of the Republicans running for Governor in 2018 may have made an illegal contribution to his own campaign.

Campaign filings show Congressman Jim Renacci recently contributed nearly $13,000 to his 2018 gubernatorial campaign from his congressional campaign.

Under Ohio law, the Secretary of State’s office notes federal officeholders or candidates cannot transfer funds from those campaign committees into statewide campaigns. But in a written statement, Renacci’s campaign says the federal campaign could transfer money under the specific guidelines it followed.

Renacci has also loaned his gubernatorial campaign $4 million.

Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted each have more than $4 million cash on hand. The fourth GOP candidate, Mary Taylor, lags with only about half a million.