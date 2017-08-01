Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Endorses Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson for a Fourth Term

Democratic Cleveland-area congresswoman Marcia Fudge endorsed Frank Jackson Tuesday for another term as mayor of Cleveland. The endorsement comes six weeks before a primary that includes nine candidates.

Fudge announced her support to a small group of Jackson’s supporters, and focused on the personal.

“I want to give my endorsement to one of the kindest people I know, to one of the strongest people I know, to one of the smartest people I know, to one of the best people I know: the next mayor of the City of Cleveland, Frank G. Jackson...”

During brief comments, Fudge didn’t mention any of Jackson’s specific accomplishments. She did applaud what she called the city’s renaissance over the past few years. When it was his turn to speak, Jackson focused on what the endorsement meant to him on a personal level.

“Everything is not written down, there is no contract, it's only about your word. About who you are as an elected official,” he said.

Jackson is seeking his fourth term in office. He’s also been endorsed by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.

One of Jackson’s primary opponents, City Councilman Jeff Johnson, has received endorsements from the county’s progressive caucus and a politically active local union, SEIU 1199. The primary is Sept. 12.