Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Husted Says the Key to the Governor's Race is County Chairs, and He Has Backing From a Third of Them

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 28, 2017 at 4:08 PM EDT
DeWine, Husted, Taylor, Renacci
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

  One of the four GOP candidates for governor believes momentum is swinging his direction after gaining more support from local leaders. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the county-level endorsements have proven to be helpful in recent big elections.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his list of supporters for governor now includes a third of Ohio’s 88 Republican county chairs.

“People are going to turn to their local leaders to say, 'Who should we be for, who should we volunteer for, who should we vote for?' And to have them in our camp out there working for us really gives our campaign a big boost.”

Following Donald Trump's presidential victory, his Ohio campaign touted the support of county chairs as playing a huge role.

Other campaigns haven’t released their list of endorsements but responded by pushing their strengths. For Mike DeWine it was name recognition and popularity, and for Jim Renacci and Mary Taylor it was support from grassroots organizations.

The chair of the Ohio GOP has said the state party will not endorse in the gubernatorial primary.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon HustedElection 2018Mary TaylorJim RenacciMike DeWine
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
