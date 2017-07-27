© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Trump's Transgender Dictate Confuses Ohio Senators

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 27, 2017 at 3:26 PM EDT
a photo of Portman and Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Both of Ohio’s U.S. senators expressed surprise at President Trump’s announcement today that he will bar transgender people from serving in the military. 

Trump made his surprise declaration in a series of Twitter posts, saying the military can’t afford what he claimed are the “tremendous medical costs and disruption” that comes with transgender people.

Democrat Sherrod Brown called that ungrounded.

“I have deep respect of course and gratitude for anyone who volunteers to serve in our military and we should not turn anyone away who volunteers to serve our country. The president’s wrong.”

Trump said he made the decision after consulting with unnamed general and experts. That confused Ohio’s Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

“My understanding was that Secretary of Defense Mattis had just put in place a couple months ago a six-month policy review on this and by the end of the year we were going to get the input from the military. And I think we should let the military decide this.”

President Barack Obama had announced last year that transgender people could serve openly in the military.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTransgendermilitaryTrump tweetsSen. Sherrod BrownSen. Rob Portman
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content