Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mary Taylor Says Family Comes Before Politics

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 27, 2017 at 2:02 AM EDT
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor of Green says she’s still in the race for governor next year, though over the weekend she missed the largest statewide party event before the May primary.

All four Republican candidates for governor were on the program to speak at the GOP state dinner, but as Mary Taylor was to take the stage, it was announced that she couldn’t be there. Taylor says she was traveling with her son.

“I have always placed my family as the highest priority, and it’s hard to pick and choose at times, but this was something that had been planned for a long time.”

But Taylor says no one should infer from this that she’s dropping out.

“I’m in this race to win, and it’s ‘governor or broke’, how about that? Isn’t that what you say? It’s ‘governor or broke.’”

Taylor would face a four-way primary against Congressman Jim Renacci, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
