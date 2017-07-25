Mandel Senate Seat Challenger Buys Six-Figure Political Ad

A Northeast Ohio businessman regarded as an underdog in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate has made a six-figure ad buy.

In his first ad, Mike Gibbons never mentions Josh Mandel’s name.

“We sent them to Washington to repeal Obamacare and cut taxes, that’s what they promised us.”

Instead the Cleveland-area business man, who’s challenging Ohio Treasurer Mandel in May’s Republican primary, takes aim at Washington insiders.

“But now the career politicians have gone on vacation; do you take the month of August off?”

The tone of the ad is similar to the rhetoric Mandel is also using in his campaign.

Gibbons faces an uphill battle. Mandel has been endorsed by high-profile Republicans such as Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Rob Portman, as well as the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County, Gibbon’s home county.

There’s no word on exactly how much Gibbons is spending on the ads, which will play on cable and digital platforms.