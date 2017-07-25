© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Mandel Senate Seat Challenger Buys Six-Figure Political Ad

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 25, 2017 at 8:17 PM EDT
photo of Mike Gibbons
YOUTUBE

A Northeast Ohio businessman regarded as an underdog in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate has made a six-figure ad buy.

In his first ad, Mike Gibbons never mentions Josh Mandel’s name.

“We sent them to Washington to repeal Obamacare and cut taxes, that’s what they promised us.”

Instead the Cleveland-area business man, who’s challenging Ohio Treasurer Mandel in May’s Republican primary, takes aim at Washington insiders.

“But now the career politicians have gone on vacation; do you take the month of August off?”

The tone of the ad is similar to the rhetoric Mandel is also using in his campaign.

Gibbons faces an uphill battle. Mandel has been endorsed by high-profile Republicans such as Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Rob Portman, as well as the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County, Gibbon’s home county.

There’s no word on exactly how much Gibbons is spending on the ads, which will play on cable and digital platforms.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
