© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Husted Sends White House Voter Registration Data, But Leaves Out Details

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 25, 2017 at 10:34 AM EDT
Photo of Secretary of State Jon Husted
Andy Chow
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s top elections official has sent the state’s database of voter information to the White House’s Commission on Election Integrity, but the report left out sensitive data. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted shared the information by sending a link, which includes names, addresses, dates of birth and party affiliation – all of which is publicly available to anyone.

The commission also asked for the last four digits of a voter’s Social Security number if available. But because that information is not public in the state of Ohio, Husted did not send it.

In his letter, Husted said he hopes the commission will conclude, as he has, that while “voter fraud exists, it is rare and we should take reasonable measures to prevent it and hold violators accountable.”

Critics, such as the League of Women Voters, say the commission is an unnecessary distraction from protecting the electoral process from threats of foreign hacking or interference. 

Tags

Government & PoliticsJon Hustedvoter fraudCommission on Election IntegrityLeague of Women Voters
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content