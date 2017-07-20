Former Congressman Ralph Regula Dies at 92

Ralph Regula, who represented Northeast Ohio for 36 years in Congress, has died at age 92.

The Republican represented a district that centered on his native Stark County. He and then Summit County Democratic Congressman John Seiberling were key in creation of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in the mid-70s and he spoke often of the value of bipartisan efforts.

He told the Akron Press Club in 2008 – as he prepared to retire -- that his primary concern always was Ohio’s better interests.

“Ohio is the bridge to everywhere and I really believe that. Andin my career in the Congress, I have tried to put things in place that will make Ohio even have a bigger bridge.”

Regula founded the steel caucus in Congress and his hallmark was constituent service. He also won praise and criticism for the creation of the First Ladies Library in Canton. His last foray into politics was as a supporter of John Kasich's presidential campaign.