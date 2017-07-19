© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

The Dance Surrounding the Question of Whether Rich Cordray Will Run for Governor

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 19, 2017 at 2:57 PM EDT
Richard Cordray
Reporters hoping for clues on whether Richard Cordray will be running for Ohio governor next year got no satisfaction from a conference call today that included the former attorney general and current head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But it wasn't for lack of trying.

The weekly conference call began – as it always does -- with Sen. Sherrod Brown introducing his guest and the topic – and reporters often going completely off that topic.

In this case, at least, they stayed with the guest: Rich Cordray, the man many speculate would be the strongest Democrat running for governor.

First question: “Are you planning on running for governor?”

Cordray: “I don’t have any comment on that today, I’m here to discuss the arbitration rule…”

Reporters accommodated. Questions about arbitration, healthcare, overtime rules.

And another pass, this time at Brown.

“What do you think Richard Cordray would bring to the governor’s race?"

“I’m going to comment on that as extensively as Rich did. Sorry.”

A quick question about NAFTA. And then one last try.

“Other questions?” asked Brown

“Not unless you want to endorse Cordray for governor," a reporter responded.

Brown didn’t and the call ended.

NOTE: Cleveland.com is reporting that a mutual friend told Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill that Cordray is planning to run. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
