The Dance Surrounding the Question of Whether Rich Cordray Will Run for Governor

Reporters hoping for clues on whether Richard Cordray will be running for Ohio governor next year got no satisfaction from a conference call today that included the former attorney general and current head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But it wasn't for lack of trying.

The weekly conference call began – as it always does -- with Sen. Sherrod Brown introducing his guest and the topic – and reporters often going completely off that topic.

In this case, at least, they stayed with the guest: Rich Cordray, the man many speculate would be the strongest Democrat running for governor.

First question: “Are you planning on running for governor?”

Cordray: “I don’t have any comment on that today, I’m here to discuss the arbitration rule…”

Reporters accommodated. Questions about arbitration, healthcare, overtime rules.

And another pass, this time at Brown.

“What do you think Richard Cordray would bring to the governor’s race?"

“I’m going to comment on that as extensively as Rich did. Sorry.”

A quick question about NAFTA. And then one last try.

“Other questions?” asked Brown

“Not unless you want to endorse Cordray for governor," a reporter responded.

Brown didn’t and the call ended.

NOTE: Cleveland.com is reporting that a mutual friend told Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill that Cordray is planning to run.