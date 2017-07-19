Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Plans to Meet with Trade Rep

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown plans to meet with President Trump’s trade representative tomorrow to talk about the starting points for the U.S. renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

One of Brown’s chief concerns is an obscure part of trade law that allows multinational corporations to sue countries over regulations such as labor standards -- in special overseas tribunals.

“I want to see them be more aggressive on the investor-state dispute settlement. It still gives too much negotiating power to the largest corporations who have been notorious for outsourcing jobs and depressing wages. I want to get to the bottom of why they haven’t addressed that as aggressively as I would have liked.

Brown has said he also wants to see a reworked trade deal raise labor and environmental standards to U.S. levels.