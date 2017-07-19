© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Plans to Meet with Trade Rep

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 19, 2017 at 4:29 PM EDT
President Clinton signs NAFTA
WIKIMEDIA

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown plans to meet with President Trump’s trade representative tomorrow to talk about the starting points for the U.S. renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

One of Brown’s chief concerns is an obscure part of trade law that allows multinational corporations to sue countries over regulations such as labor standards -- in special overseas tribunals.

“I want to see them be more aggressive on the investor-state dispute settlement. It still gives too much negotiating power to the largest corporations who have been notorious for outsourcing jobs and depressing wages. I want to get to the bottom of why they haven’t addressed that as aggressively as I would have liked.

Brown has said he also wants to see a reworked trade deal raise labor and environmental standards to U.S. levels.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNAFTAU.S. trade representativeSen. Sherrod Browntrade
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content