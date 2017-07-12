One Group Likely to Apply to Dispense Medical Marijuana in Ohio Has Strong Football Ties

Brain injuries are among the conditions for which Ohio has approved the use of medical marijuana. And a group of investors with strong ties to high school, college and pro football in the state is among those applying for a license to dispense the drug.

Ohio is awarding 60 dispensary licenses later this year, and one group likely to apply includes Ted Ginn Sr., long-time football coach at Glenville High School, former Ohio State University quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Troy Smith, and former Cleveland Brown Eric Metcalf.

The group is looking at sites in South Euclid, Cleveland, Warrensville Heights and Lakewood and is partnering with James Buchanan, a Seattle-native who has spent much of the past two decades working in Cleveland’s music business. He says his partners are very interested in a specific way medicinal marijuana can help athletes.

"Troy Smith and Eric [Metcalf] have expressed how they -- especially Troy -- regarding collisions and [the] physical aspect of the medicine that he feels it will be phenomenal for it."

One of the 20 conditions for which the state has approved medical marijuana is traumatic brain injury. (See the complete list below.)

Buchanan adds that Ginn is interested in the educational aspect of a dispensary.

“Whether it's regarding the agricultural aspect or processing aspect or a dispensary aspect -- or a type of side industry such as soil or other things that spin off of it."

Buchanan has been operating a dispensary in Washington for about two years.

Ohio's medical marijuana law sets aside 15 percent of the licenses for economically disadvantaged minorities. But Buchanan says his group is as qualified -- if not more qualified -- than others, regardless of race.

He adds that if all goes as planned, his group could open its first dispensary here by next fall.

Here are the conditions approved under the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program for treatment with marijuana: