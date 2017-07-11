Ohio's Sen. Portman Gives His Take on Meeting Between Trump Jr. and Russian Lawyer

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman says the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer should be investigated by Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The New York Times reported Trump Jr. was invited to a meeting to get incriminating information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. After the newspaper revealed the contents of one of the emails setting up the meeting and expressing the Russian government's support for Trump, the younger Trump released the rest on Twitter.

In a conference call with reporters today, Portman was asked for his reaction.

“It’s not appropriate to have those kinds of meetings with that intent. I think that’s clear. But I think it ought to be something that’s subject to the investigation that’s ongoing.”

Portman says he has not seen the emails between Trump Jr. and a business associate who arranged the meeting. Portman says he believes the Russian government meddled in the November election.