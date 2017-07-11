© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

National Initiative Hopes to Bring Civil Political Discourse to Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 11, 2017 at 4:01 PM EDT
photo of Carolyn Lukensmeyer
NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR CIVIL DISCOURSE

A national initiative to revive civility and respect in political talk is launching Wednesday at the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

The project includes Ohio and Iowa, both swing states, along with historically red Arizona and historically blue Maine.

Carolyn Lukensmeyer heads the National Institute for Civil Discourse at the University of Arizona, which has been working on this issue for six years. She says the goal is to help 100,000 citizens learn to improve public and political discourse. 

“Not trying to force an agreement, not trying to force common ground, but just coming back to a place where we actually listen to one another and we actually respect each other,” she says.

The initiative will team up with more than 100 community organizations across the country. Lukensmeyer says she hopes to see the progress made with civility programs at the state level spread nationwide.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCarolyn LukensmeyerUniversity of ArizonaNational Institute for Civil Discourse
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content