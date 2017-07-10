© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Democrats Say Ohio Auditor Yost Should Step Down from ECOT Investigations

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 10, 2017 at 7:38 PM EDT
photo of Kristin Boggs
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

State Auditor Dave Yost has recently become a vocal critic of the state’s largest online charter school. But one lawmaker thinks Yost should recuse himself from any further investigations into the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Democratic Rep. Kristin Boggs of Columbus criticizes Yost for speaking at an ECOT graduation in 2015 and for not conducting a full audit in 2014 after receiving a whistleblower tip on enrollment.

“If Yost had simply done his job back in 2014 we might not be in a situation with ECOT running TV ads and this fighting in court to hang on to their ill-gotten gains,” she said.

Yost’s office contends they did conduct an audit, actually three in a 13-month span, and that he plans to stay involved in any future evaluations.

ECOT was ordered to give the state $60 million back for dramatically overestimating full time student enrollment. That's a fight ECOT is taking to the Ohio Supreme Court. 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
