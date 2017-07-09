Cleveland Planning Commission to Vote on Neighborhood Development Plans

Cleveland’s City Planning Commission heard presentations Friday on Mayor Frank Jackson’s neighborhood development plans.

The plans focused on development around several main streets: East 105th in the Glenville neighborhood, East 79th in the Kinsman area and the under-construction Opportunity Corridor road project. That corridor would arc through the southern portion of the east side, from I-490 to University Circle.

Planning director Freddy Collier and neighborhood development groups presented broad overviews of the plans.



“There are areas right next to each other where you have haves and have-nots. Part of the work that we’re going to be doing, and have been doing, is really looking at key commercial corridors, because they are the links between those areas," Collier says.

The proposed work includes new housing in the Fairfax neighborhood near the Cleveland Clinic, and streetscape improvements along East 105th.

Cleveland City Council has scheduled a hearing on the mayor’s plans for July 11.