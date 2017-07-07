© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Reacts to House's Veto Overrides for Ohio Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 7, 2017 at 8:27 PM EDT
Photo of Gov. Kasich in New Hampshire

The House overturned 11 of the 47 vetoes Gov. John Kasich issued on the state budget – the first time in 40 years lawmakers have overridden a budget veto in Ohio.

But Kasich is warning lawmakers their decisions have consequences. 

Nine of the 11 items veto overrides were Medicaid related, though lawmakers did not try to override Kasich’s veto of a freeze on Medicaid expansion enrollment next year.

One veto override now requires Kasich to go every six months to the panel of lawmakers on the Controlling Board for permission to spend some Medicaid money. Budget director Tim Keen says that’s a problem since he says lawmakers didn’t put enough money into running Medicaid in the first place.

“There are $260 million that are tied up in the Controlling Board – that’s the state share dollars that we do not have access to without their approval to run the program. That creates a significant level of uncertainty to the operation of the Medicaid program,” he said.

Kasich warned lawmakers in a statement that the veto overrides will be a problem and they’ll be blamed, and "If you break it, you own it.”

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
