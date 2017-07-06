The Ohio House Overrides 11 Kasich Budget-Item Vetoes

Ohio’s Republican-dominated Legislature went six years without seriously threatening to override a veto from Gov. John Kasich. Today the House overrode not one, but 11 Kasich vetoes.

The veto overrides moved swiftly through the House with one item after another item getting overturned.

Most of the overrides dealt with Medicaid, including Legislative approval for funding changes, seeking more flexibility in charging premiums and enrollment, and increasing a tax on health insurance to generate local revenue.

Republican Rep. Ryan Smith of Bidwell believes the overrides are an important function of the Ohio Legislature.

“Today we celebrate independence in the sense of what our forefathers granted to us in our Constitution, which is a separate but equal branch of government. I want to be clear it’s not about winning or losing today; it’s about exercising the checks and balances that the government has,” he said.

The 11 overrides will have to pass the Senate in order to become law.