© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House Loosens Restrictions on Guns in Day-Care Centers, Businesses and Other Gun-Free Zones

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 6, 2017 at 3:45 PM EDT
REP. JOHN BECKER
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones is on its way to the Senate after passing the House. 

Republican Rep. John Becker says the bill would help people who mistakenly carry a gun into the wrong place.

Under the measure, a concealed-carry permit holder can take a gun into a gun-free zone. They’re not breaking the law until someone notices the weapon and asks them to leave.

'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me.'

Becker says this is how the situation normally plays out now, only under his bill that person won’t be charged with a crime unless they refuse to leave.

“So in either case the guy under current law has to simply say, 'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me or I didn’t even realize this was a gun free zone’ or something and the guy leaves and that’s the end of it.”

Opponents say this would put the burden on the property owner, business manager or school employee to confront someone with a gun.

Tags

Government & PoliticsGun-fee zonesOhio gun lawsRep. John Becker
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content