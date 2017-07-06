Ohio House Loosens Restrictions on Guns in Day-Care Centers, Businesses and Other Gun-Free Zones

A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones is on its way to the Senate after passing the House.

Republican Rep. John Becker says the bill would help people who mistakenly carry a gun into the wrong place.

Under the measure, a concealed-carry permit holder can take a gun into a gun-free zone. They’re not breaking the law until someone notices the weapon and asks them to leave.

'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me.'

Becker says this is how the situation normally plays out now, only under his bill that person won’t be charged with a crime unless they refuse to leave.

“So in either case the guy under current law has to simply say, 'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me or I didn’t even realize this was a gun free zone’ or something and the guy leaves and that’s the end of it.”

Opponents say this would put the burden on the property owner, business manager or school employee to confront someone with a gun.