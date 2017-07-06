© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Medicaid- Expansion Remains Intact, But House Leaders Don't Rule Out Future Action

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 6, 2017 at 4:29 PM EDT
photo of Cliff Rosenberger
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House of Representatives overrode 11 of the 47 vetoes Gov. John Kasich made recently to the state’s proposed budget. The House didn’t override the most controversial one.

Kasich’s veto of the legislature’s plan to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment starting a year from now still stands. But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the possible veto override on it is not dead.

“It does not mean we will not come back in the fall and take that back up. We had a discussion about it. We have the votes to actually continue with that if we feel it’s necessary,” he said.

Rosenberger says the House is waiting to see what happens nationally with Medicaid expansion and could vote on the override at any time before the end of 2018. The House did vote to override eight vetoes related to the Medicaid program.

The Senate must still agree but Kasich is warning Senators to be cautious by saying, “if you break it, you own it.”

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
