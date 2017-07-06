© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Attempt to Open Up Ohio's Grand Jury Process Runs Aground

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM EDT
Ohio lawmakers’ decision to eliminate the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission also killed – for now – the reform of some grand jury proceedings. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that proponents had hoped the proposals would make the grand jury process more transparent and accountable.

 

The committee reviewing Ohio’s grand jury process voted 7-1 – twice – to recommend two big changes. The first would have amended the Ohio Constitution to provide an independent legal adviser to grand juries. Committee Chairwoman Janet Gilligan Abaray says that would have returned grand juries to the days when judges were more involved and prosecutors had less power.

“This would have had a person in the grand jury room who is really the eyes and the ears of the court. And it also means there’s some accountability now that the prosecutor knows that there is a neutral observer here who’s informed in the law. “

But the proposal ran into resistance from prosecutors. So did a proposal that would have allowed defense attorneys to review transcripts of grand jury testimony but only when that witness is also planning to testify in open court.

Gilligan Abaray says the only path now open for the changes would be for a citizen-led referendum to amend the Ohio Constitution.

Tags

Government & Politicsgrand juryJanet Gilligan AbarayOhio Contitutional Modernization CommissionOhio budget
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
