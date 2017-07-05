© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

The Ohio House may Wait Until Next Year to Try to Override Kasich's Vetoes

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 5, 2017 at 6:38 PM EDT
photo of Cliff Rosenberger
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican leaders in the Ohio House have a session scheduled for tomorrow morning. They will take up a bill that would make changes to rules for building new schools and a bill to change gun laws.

But there’s no word yet on whether lawmakers will try to override Gov. John Kasich’s line item vetoes in the state budget.

Lawmakers may be considering trying to override several of Kasich's 47 vetoes. The most notable one is the plan to freeze enrollment in Medicaid expansion in 2018. But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says lawmakers don’t have to make decisions about vetoes right now.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize this, but we have all the way until the close of business at the end of 2018 to override any of the Governor’s vetoes if we feel like we need to,” he said.

Still, Rosenberger says putting one or more vetoes on the floor right now is not out of the question.

“There are some issues members are extremely passionate about.”

If the Ohio Legislature overrides any Kasich veto, it will be the first time they did so since Kasich, a Republican, took office in 2011.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichCliff Rosenbergermedicaid expansionVetoVeto override
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content