ODOT Invites Public to Consider a $3 Million Re-do of Roads Leading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to get public input on its $3.1 million plan to reconfigure the interchange of two highways that are key to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thursday night’s public hearing will preview the changes ODOT plans to complete by November of 2018. The biggest will be expanding the number of lanes of the exit ramps from I-77 onto Fulton Road and Route 62. Both converge at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which is undergoing a half-billion-dollar expansion including a luxury hotel and water park. But ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs says that’s not the only motivation.

“We work with all businesses and if they’re going to be expanding in the area, we want to make sure we can accommodate their needs. A big part of this, too, is this is heavily congested are and motorists who travel it every morning know that something needs to be done in order to alleviate the congestion.”

The $3.1 million project calls for a three-lane exit for traffic heading north on I-77; four lanes for those heading south. Both are now two lanes. Thursday’s meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at Lehman Middle School.