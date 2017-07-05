© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Hundreds Protest at the Statehouse to Try to Stop an Override of Kasich's Preservation of Medicaid

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 5, 2017 at 5:43 PM EDT
photo of Save Medicaid rally
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
On the other side of the issue, the Ohio Christian Alliance and Americans for Prosperity have been phone-banking in support of the veto override.

Hundreds of advocates gathered on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse to rally against a vote that would freeze Medicaid enrollment for certain people next year. This could be a last-minute push as the House considers taking the override up Thursday.

“Save Medicaid; save lives.”

The advocates, health care providers and faith leaders want to continue Medicaid expansion for potentially half a million more Ohioans. Gov. John Kasich vetoed a budget line freezing Medicaid enrollment for adults under 138 percent of the poverty level.

Derek Richardson of Lima is with Health Partners of Western Ohio, a network of health centers. 

“When you’re at the personal level and you see the impact that having this coverage has on them (clients), it really hits home,” he said.

On the other side, the Ohio Christian Alliance and Americans For Prosperity, supported by the conservative Koch Brothers, have been running phone banks to push for a veto override.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichOhio budgetmedicaid expansion
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content