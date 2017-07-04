© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Driver's License Restrictions Proposed On Ohio Minors, While Adults Could Face Driver's Ed

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 4, 2017 at 7:20 PM EDT
photo of driving simulator
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new bill in the Statehouse would change the requirements for teenagers to get their drivers' licenses --just as another law takes effect changing drivers' education requirements for adults.

H.B. 293 would double the time drivers under 18 would be required to have a temporary permit -- from six months to twelve months.  That means young drivers would have to wait a year until they could get a full license.

The bill would also shift nighttime driving restrictions to 9 p.m. instead of midnight. Co-sponsors Gary Scherer, a Republican, and Michael Sheehy, a Democrat, tell the Columbus Disptach that 75 percent of nighttime crashes involving teens occur between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Their proposal comes just as a law is taking effect that changes the rules for drivers who wait until age 18 to get a license.  Under the old law, they're allowed to do so without taking driver’s ed.  But now, failing a driver’s test on the first try means adults would have to take a four-hour driving class, plus up to 24 hours of driving accompanied by a licensed adult who is at least 21.

