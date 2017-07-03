© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Bill to Allow Guns into Gun-Free Zones

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 3, 2017 at 4:41 PM EDT
photo of gun-free zone
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones without being criminally liable.

The Republican-sponsored bill would let concealed-carry permit holders take their guns into gun-free zones including restaurants, schools and courthouses as long as they’re not caught. If they are caught and if they leave immediately, they won't face criminal charges.

'It's absolutely a radical encroachment on private-property rights of Ohioans.'

Luke Entelis, with Everytown for Gun Safety, says this would put the burden on business owners and school employees to confront the gun owner.

“That may be a confrontational situation that someone would like to avoid. In that way,  it’s absolutely a radical encroachment on private-property rights of Ohioans,” he said.

Supporters say this taps into the public safety attributes of having a trained gun owner around.

Tags

Government & Politicsgun-free zonesLuke Entelisgun lawsconcealed carry
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content