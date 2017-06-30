© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Secretary of State Speaks Out Against "Rigged" Election Claims

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 30, 2017 at 5:59 PM EDT
Photo of Secretary of State Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The vice chairman of President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity has sent a letter to all 50 states, asking for registered voters’ names, birthdays, political affiliations, voting history and last four digits of social security numbers. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted voted for President Trump, but has consistently pushed back Trump's claims of a "rigged" election. In a written statement, Husted says much of the voter registration information Trump's commission wants is already public record in Ohio. But confidential information such as social security or driver’s license numbers are not, so Husted says those will not be provided to the commission. Husted says his office is willing to give the federal government ideas on how it can better support the state in running elections. But he says he wants to make it very clear that Ohio doesn’t want any federal intervention in the state’s right and responsibility to conduct elections.

