Government & Politics

Last-Minute State Budget Signing is Usual for Kasich

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 30, 2017 at 8:13 AM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich signing the 2015 budget
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It may seem like the budget is coming down to the wire. But waiting until the last minute to get the budget in place is pretty typical.

The three budgets Kasich has seen were all signed as the fiscal year was ending on June 30, after being passed by state lawmakers just days before.

But the question isn’t whether the budget will be signed on time but how many provisions Kasich will veto. He struck seven items in the first budget he signed in 2011, then issued 22 vetoes in 2013. In 2015, Kasich crossed out 44 items. And this time, he’s expected to veto a big provision – a freeze on enrollment in Medicaid expansion, a program he launched after fighting against lawmakers in his own party.

And it’s also notable that Kasich’s Medicaid department would have to ask the federal government to approve the freeze, though Kasich has credited Medicaid expansion as helping with the state’s deadly opioid crisis.

Previous budgets:

2015 – passed Friday, June 26/signed June 30 with 44 vetoes

2013 – passed Thursday, June 27/signed on June 30 with 22 vetoes

2011 – passed Tuesday, June 28/signed on June 30 with 7 vetoes

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasichmedicaid expansion2017 State Budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
