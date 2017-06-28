© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Declines to Talk About State Budget with Reporters

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 28, 2017 at 5:44 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Just before state lawmakers started debating the budget, Gov. John Kasich wasn’t saying much, though he made it clear he was in the Statehouse waiting to get that spending plan.

Kasich invited reporters into his office to see he was meeting with leaders of Ohio’s auto, property and life insurance companies to talk about jobs in that industry – but he wouldn’t talk about the budget.

“I’m not commenting on anything – forget it. We’ve got the House and the Senate voting today. We’ll have plenty to say when the time is right,” he said.

Kasich’s staff and lawyers will need time to go through the budget before he vetoes or signs anything, so the signing could happen almost at the deadline at midnight Friday. Since Kasich has talked extensively about how Medicaid expansion has been helping with the state’s opioid crisis, the Medicaid expansion enrollment freeze for next year that’s in the final budget is considered a likely veto target.

Government & PoliticsJohn Kasich2017 State Budgetmedicaid expansionOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
