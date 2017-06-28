© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

"Judy's Law" Passes the Senate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 28, 2017 at 9:17 PM EDT
photo of jail cell
CREATIVE COMMONS/FLICKR

The Senate has unanimously approved a bill called, “Judy’s Law.” It increases penalties and adds times onto sentences if an accelerant is used to intentionally disfigure a victim by setting that person on fire.

Judy Malinowski died just hours before the bill named for her passed the Senate.

She had been in the hospital since August of 2015 when her ex-boyfriend doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. During the nearly two years in the hospital, Malinowski underwent nearly 60 surgeries.

Michael Slager, who has been serving eleven years in prison in connection to the crime, will now be tried for her murder. The bill now goes to Gov. John Kasich. He is expected to sign it.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJudy MalinowskiJudy's LawOhio Senate
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles