Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Passes Bill to Ban Common Abortion Procedure

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 27, 2017 at 5:45 PM EDT
photo of handmaids and fetus tee advocates
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would ban a common procedure used in most second trimester abortions is on its way to the full Ohio Senate. The legislation was voted out of committee this morning. But the vote didn’t come without some controversy.

Pro-choice protestors in costumes from the popular series "The Handmaid's Tale" were in the committee room, as they were for the first hearing. But this time, anti-abortion activists in tee shirts with pictures of fetuses sat in the front row while supporter Barry Sheets testified.

“Ohio needs to go further and intercede to keep this barbaric and inhumane practice from continuing in our state,” he said.

But Stephanie Craddock Sherwood also told the committee that restrictions like the one in this bill force women to wait longer or travel farther to get abortions.

“Restrictions that force them to delay abortion care have disproportionate impact, especially on low income women, women of color, and young women,” she said.

The bill passed along party lines, sending it to the senate floor.

Correction:  The headline on this story originally said that the Ohio House passed the bill.

Government & PoliticsAbortion banBarry SheetsStephanie Craddock Sherwoodhandmaids
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
