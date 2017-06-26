Ohio Democratic Party Predicts Rough Road Ahead for DeWine's Gubernatorial Bid

The leader of Ohio’s Democrats says the announcement by Attorney General Mike DeWine that he’ll be a candidate for Governor in the Republican primary is good news for Democrats.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says 2018 is shaping up to be a year when voters are looking for change. And if that holds true, he says it isn’t good news for Attorney General Mike DeWine, a man who has held public office since 1977.

“I think Mike DeWine will be stuck basically as the status quo candidate. And, as we’ve all learned, in a year where voters want change, if you are the status quo candidate versus the change candidate, you don’t do very well,” Pepper said.

In the governor's race already there are three other Republicans, all currently holding elected office. Two of the four Democrats running are currently in office but none are well known statewide.